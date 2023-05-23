Left Menu

Two diamond traders `cheated' of Rs 59 lakh

Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against a broker for allegedly duping two diamond traders to the tune of Rs 59 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.Lakshman Dhamelia, a Dahisar resident, claimed in his complaint with BKC police that he had handed over diamonds worth Rs 16.83 lakh to the accused in February for showing them to potential buyers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2023 23:57 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 23:57 IST
Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against a broker for allegedly duping two diamond traders to the tune of Rs 59 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.

Lakshman Dhamelia, a Dahisar resident, claimed in his complaint with BKC police that he had handed over diamonds worth Rs 16.83 lakh to the accused in February for showing them to potential buyers. However, he alleged, he never got the diamonds back or the money from their sale.

One of his acquaintances had given the accused diamonds worth Rs 30.94 lakh and Rs 11.4 lakh in cash and he too was cheated, the complaint said. BKC police has registered a case of cheating but no arrest has been made yet, the official said.

