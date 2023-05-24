Left Menu

Russia will achieve all its goals in Ukraine - TASS cites Peskov

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-05-2023 09:59 IST | Created: 24-05-2023 09:37 IST
Russia will achieve all its goals in Ukraine - TASS cites Peskov
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia will achieve all its goals in Ukraine either through its special military operation or through all other means, the state TASS news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Wednesday.

"Russia is taking under consideration only the completion of its special military operation: ensuring its interests, achieving Russia's goals either through the special military operation, or by other available means," Peskov told TASS, answering a question on whether Russia would consider the possibility of freezing the conflict.

Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation", while Kyiv and its Western allies call it an unprovoked aggression to grab land.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch Arabsat's BADR-8 telecommunications satellite to orbit today

SpaceX to launch Arabsat's BADR-8 telecommunications satellite to orbit toda...

 Global
2
Small queues, confusion over rules at some as Rs 2000 note exchange window opens

Small queues, confusion over rules at some as Rs 2000 note exchange window o...

 India
3
Coercion is China's modus operandi, whether in domestic cotton fields or economically abroad

Coercion is China's modus operandi, whether in domestic cotton fields or eco...

 Global
4
Business briefs

Business briefs

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023