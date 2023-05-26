Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Anti-graft watchdog recalls award for Kenya's chief prosecutor

"These petitions have raised serious allegations regarding the withdrawal of high profile corruption cases, including those for which you were previously recognised, resulting in the loss of public funds," TI Kenya Executive Director Sheila Masinde said in a letter to Haji released on Friday. Both Gachagua and Jumwa denied any wrongdoing when they were on trial.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2023 23:55 IST | Created: 26-05-2023 23:55 IST
UPDATE 1-Anti-graft watchdog recalls award for Kenya's chief prosecutor

Anti-graft watchdog Transparency International has withdrawn an award it gave Kenya's outgoing chief prosecutor, it said on Friday, accusing him of dropping high profile corruption cases.

The Kenyan chapter of the global watchdog had awarded Noordin Haji its Integrity Award in 2019, saying he had led his office in prosecuting dozens of corruption cases, which was seen as an historic achievement in a country beset by graft. Haji, who has been nominated by President William Ruto to become head of the spy agency, has dropped charges against several high profile corruption suspects after Ruto took over last September.

Transparency International (TI) Kenya said it had received public petitions against the decision to drop the cases, including those against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Aisha Jumwa, who is a cabinet minister. "These petitions have raised serious allegations regarding the withdrawal of high profile corruption cases, including those for which you were previously recognised, resulting in the loss of public funds," TI Kenya Executive Director Sheila Masinde said in a letter to Haji released on Friday.

Both Gachagua and Jumwa denied any wrongdoing when they were on trial. The group also raised concerns about six other corruption cases that have been withdrawn by prosecutors, who cited lack of sufficient evidence for the decisions.

Haji, whose nomination to the helm of the country's intelligence service is awaiting parliamentary vetting, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which he heads, said they had received the letter from TI and acknowledged Masinde's decision.

"In adherence to the principles of fair hearing and due process, we eagerly anticipate an invitation from the board of TI, providing us with the opportunity to present our perspective," it said in response to a request for comment. "During this interim period, we have discontinued the utilisation of the award and will promptly return it upon the board's determination."

Ruto and his top officials have accused his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, of using the war on corruption to target his political opponents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests; Stars at Cannes take break from red carpet to support AIDS research and more

Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023