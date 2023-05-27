Left Menu

Maha: Driver of truck carrying illegally-mined sand tries to hit Beed Collector's car; held for attempt to murder

PTI | Beed | Updated: 27-05-2023 12:25 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 12:23 IST
Maha: Driver of truck carrying illegally-mined sand tries to hit Beed Collector's car; held for attempt to murder
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The driver of a dumper truck allegedly transporting illegally-mined sand tried to hit the car in which the District Collector of Beed in Maharashtra was travelling, after the woman officer chased his vehicle and attempted to bring it to a halt, police said on Saturday.

The incident, which occurred in Gevrai taluka of Beed district in the wee hours of Thursday, also witnessed collector Deepa Mudhol-Munde's car getting stuck in sand after the driver of the dumper suddenly unloaded it on a road, and her police guard hopping on to the truck in a bid to make it stop.

The police on Friday arrested the dumper driver on the charge of attempt to murder, an official said.

''The district collector was coming to Beed from Aurangabad in her official vehicle along with her body guard when she spotted a dumper carrying sand near Madalmohi village in Gevrai on Dhule-Solapur highway around 3.15 am on Thursday. The truck did not have a number plate,'' a police official said.

The collector asked the driver of her car to try and stop the dumper. The car driver then signalled the other vehicle's driver to stop, but the latter did not do so. The collector then asked the driver to take their car in front of the truck so that it stops. But when he did so, the dumper driver increased the speed of his vehicle and tried to hit the collector's car, he said.

The official's car was saved from being hit as it managed to swiftly move away, he added. The collector asked her driver to keep following the sand-laden vehicle. After about one km, the dumper driver suddenly unloaded the sand on an internal road, due to which the official's car got stuck in it. The collector's body guard Ambadas Pavne rushed towards the dumper and hopped on to it from the driver's side. But its driver threatened the guard and kept driving. After around 3 km, the dumper driver stopped the vehicle and fled from the spot, the police official said.

Collector Mudhol-Munde said she informed the Beed Superintendent of Police about the incident after which the police immediately initiated action.

The local crime branch officials then nabbed the dumper driver Prakash Kokre and also seized his vehicle.

Based on a complaint lodged by the collector's body guard, a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty) was registered against the accused at Gevrai police station and he was placed under arrest.

Investigation into the case is underway, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests; Stars at Cannes take break from red carpet to support AIDS research and more

Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023