Explosion damages Russian oil pipeline building near Belarus border - governor
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-05-2023 12:41 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 12:37 IST
An explosion in Russia's Pskov region near the border with Belarus left an oil pipeline's administrative building damaged, local Governor Mikhail Vedernikov said on Telegram on Saturday.
There were no casualties and operational services were working at the scene, he said.
