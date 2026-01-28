Russian and Belarusian Athletes Return to Olympics Under Neutral Flag

Thirteen Russian athletes have been confirmed to compete as neutral participants at the Milan Cortina Olympics, thanks to invitations from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). These athletes, including Alpine skiers and lugers, will not represent their national colors or symbols, emphasizing the ongoing implications of Russia's political actions.

Four years ago, over 200 Russian athletes participated in the Beijing Winter Games. However, this year, the situation is markedly different due to the geopolitical tensions following Russia's full invasion of Ukraine. The absence of national identity during athlete parades at the upcoming Games marks a significant shift.

The IOC's decision to allow these athletes to participate is contingent upon their non-involvement in the military and lack of active support for the war on Ukraine. Additionally, Belarusian athletes Simon Efimov and Maria Shkanova, along with Russian lugers Daria Olesik and Pavel Repilov, re-enter the Games after a court lifted certain restrictions.

