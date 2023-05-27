Left Menu

Arms supplier of gangster Neeraj Bawana's gang arrested: Delhi Police

The accused has told the police that he has supplied more than 20 good-quality pistols to the gang members.Hooda would post videos showing him brandishing pistols on Instagram to lure prospective buyers of firearms.

A 25-year-old man who allegedly supplied arms to the members of gangster Neeraj Bawana's gang has been arrested from Rohini, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Navneet Hooda, a resident of Rohini Sector-16, they said.

Hooda is a relative of Naveen Bali, a sharpshooter of the Bawana gang, the police said.

The police got a tip-off that Hooda would come to a spot near the Unity Mall at Rohini Sector 9 around 10:30 am on Thursday to meet one of his associates. A trap was laid and Hooda was apprehended from the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said.

Hooda told the police that he has been associated with the Neeraj Bawana gang for the last five years through Bali, the DCP said.

He has been providing weapons and other logistic support to Bali and other members of the gang. The accused has told the police that he has supplied more than 20 good-quality pistols to the gang members.

Hooda would post videos showing him brandishing pistols on Instagram to lure prospective buyers of firearms. He has also disclosed that he used to procure pistols from a person from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

The accused was previously involved in two cases of attempt to murder and criminal intimidation in Delhi and Noida respectively, the police added.

