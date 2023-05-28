Goan writer Damodar Mauzo gets Jnanpith Award

Goan writer Damodar Mauzo Goa has received the prestigious Jnanpith Award, the country's highest literary honour, from state Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai.

Addressing a gathering after presenting the award on Saturday, the governor said Mauzo is the “epitome of the Konkani literary culture.” Renowned poet Gulzar was present during the function held at the Raj Bhavan near Goa capital Panaji.

Mauzo's 25 books have been published in Konkani and one in English. Many of his books have also been translated in different languages.

Pillai said Konkani is qualitatively rich in its literature though it is spoken by a few lakh people. The governor drew parallels between Charles Dickens and Damodar Mauzo who, he said, chose to portray orphaned children as main characters in their writings. Both these great writers have bravely ''shown the mirror to the society'', he said.

''I feel proud and happy to bestow this great award on the great Goan writer Damodarji,” the governor said.

Mauzo's famous novel 'Karmelin' received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1983.

The novel, published in 1981, has been translated in Hindi, Marathi, English, Punjabi, Sindhi, Tamil, Odia and Maithili languages.

Mauzo is the second Goan to receive the Jnanpith Award. Earlier, Ravindra Kelekar from the coastal state got the award in 2008. While Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who was in Delhi, joined the function online, state Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude and Bharatiya Jnanpith president Justice Virendra Jain were present at the Raj Bhavan during the event.

Gulzar and Gaude also spoke on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)