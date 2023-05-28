Left Menu

Goan writer Damodar Mauzo gets Jnanpith Award

Goan writer Damodar Mauzo Goa has received the prestigious Jnanpith Award, the countrys highest literary honour, from state Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai.Addressing a gathering after presenting the award on Saturday, the governor said Mauzo is the epitome of the Konkani literary culture. Renowned poet Gulzar was present during the function held at the Raj Bhavan near Goa capital Panaji.Mauzos 25 books have been published in Konkani and one in English.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 28-05-2023 12:12 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 12:10 IST
Goan writer Damodar Mauzo gets Jnanpith Award
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Goan writer Damodar Mauzo Goa has received the prestigious Jnanpith Award, the country's highest literary honour, from state Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai.

Addressing a gathering after presenting the award on Saturday, the governor said Mauzo is the “epitome of the Konkani literary culture.” Renowned poet Gulzar was present during the function held at the Raj Bhavan near Goa capital Panaji.

Mauzo's 25 books have been published in Konkani and one in English. Many of his books have also been translated in different languages.

Pillai said Konkani is qualitatively rich in its literature though it is spoken by a few lakh people. The governor drew parallels between Charles Dickens and Damodar Mauzo who, he said, chose to portray orphaned children as main characters in their writings. Both these great writers have bravely ''shown the mirror to the society'', he said.

''I feel proud and happy to bestow this great award on the great Goan writer Damodarji,” the governor said.

Mauzo's famous novel 'Karmelin' received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1983.

The novel, published in 1981, has been translated in Hindi, Marathi, English, Punjabi, Sindhi, Tamil, Odia and Maithili languages.

Mauzo is the second Goan to receive the Jnanpith Award. Earlier, Ravindra Kelekar from the coastal state got the award in 2008. While Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who was in Delhi, joined the function online, state Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude and Bharatiya Jnanpith president Justice Virendra Jain were present at the Raj Bhavan during the event.

Gulzar and Gaude also spoke on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023