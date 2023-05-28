'EG - MN - COORDINATED ATTACKSArmed Kuki militants launches co-ordinated attacks in all directions '

Atleast two persons were killed and 12 injured in different incidents after heavily armed Kuki militants from the hill districts launched intensive co-ordinated attacks at eight different peripheral villages of Meitei community in Manipur valley in the last ten hours, police said on Sunday. At Phayeng in Imphal West district, at least one person died and another sustained gun injuries after being fired by suspected Kuki militants from hill areas. Meanwhile, women folk of the village, came out in large numbers on the streets and protested the inefficiency of security forces deployed there claiming ''they remain as mute spectators.'' At Napat, Serou and nearby Sugnu in Kakching district militants burnt down some 80 houses of Meitei community prompting villagers to flee in midnight hours. State police personnel deployed in the area retaliated leading to heavy exchange of fire, police said adding ''fatal casualties are expected on civilian side.'' One police personnel was killed and another injured at Sugnu in the firing. Six persons were also injured at Sugnu and another four at Serou. On the eastern side of Manipur valley, armed militants came down on valley areas at Yaingangpokpi in Imphal East district, and torched two houses and fired upon villagers. Local village volunteers retaliated to firing by Kuki militants. Reports of injuries have been reported there too. At Sekmai, on the northern side of Manipur valley in Imphal West district, well armed militants attacked outlying villages leading to exchange of fire. In Bishnupur district, armed Kuki militants attacked Phougakchao Ikhai, Torbung and Kangvai areas on Saturday night, torching more than thirty houses belonging to Meitei community. Violence in the last ten hours prompted district authorities to shorten the 11 hour curfew relaxation hours in Imphal East and West district to just six and half hours. Firing in the last ten hours is informed to the most widespread firing in the border areas of the hill and valley district and comes at a time when the army Chief Manoj Pande is on a two day visit to the state to over see the volatile law and order situation in the state. Phanjoubam Chingkheinganba (Ching) JRC

