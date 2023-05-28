3, including couple, die after bike collides with speeding truck

Three persons, including a couple, were killed when the bike they were riding collided with a speeding truck in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Arvind Pandey said one Rani Mukherjee (22) her lover Vikas (25) and his friend Karan (24) were killed when their bike collided with a truck near Sumatia village of Jigna police station area late Saturday night.

Police have recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination.

Rani's father Santalal said she was going to be married on Sunday. However, she went missing the night before.

He said he received information about the accident at around 2 o'clock in the night, adding that on reaching the spot, he found Rani, Vikas and his friend Karan dead. According to police, Rani and Vikas were romantically involved and prima facie it appears that they were eloping with the help of Karan when the accident took place.

Police have registered a case in the matter and initiated an investigation.

