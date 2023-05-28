Left Menu

Two minors raped at marriage function in UP's Bijnor

Two minor girls were allegedly raped by an unidentified man at a marriage function here, police said on Sunday, adding the victims have been hospitalised.According to police, the incident took place on Saturday night at a village in Sherkot police station area, when a marriage party baraat had come to the village.

Two minors raped at marriage function in UP's Bijnor
Two minor girls were allegedly raped by an unidentified man at a marriage function here, police said on Sunday, adding the victims have been hospitalised.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday night at a village in Sherkot police station area, when a marriage party ('baraat') had come to the village. The two girls, one aged five years and the other six, were enjoying the DJ being played at the function. Suddenly, both of them disappeared, prompting the villagers to search them, police said, adding they were found in a nearby jungle in an unconscious state.

Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said that on Sunday, a person lodged a police complaint that a marriage party had come to his village on Saturday, from where his six-year-old daughter and his brother-in-law's five-year-old daughter were abducted and raped.

A case has been registered against an unknown person under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, police said.

''The video footage of the wedding ceremony is being examined and the accused person will be arrested soon,'' the SP said.

