New Zealand to maintain 15 defence personnel in Solomon Islands through year end

New Zealand, Australia and other allies and friends have raised concerns about China signing a security pact with the Solomon Islands and the potential for militarisation of the region. New Zealand leaders have repeatedly said security challenges in the region should be dealt with by those in the region.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2023 05:48 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 05:48 IST
New Zealand's government on Monday said it will maintain defence personnel in the Solomon Islands at the request of local authorities until at least Dec. 31, 2023, extending a peace-keeping mission by as much as seven months.

New Zealand deployed defence force staff to the Pacific country in late 2021 at the request of the Solomon Islands following anti-government protests alongside defence personnel from Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Australia. It currently has 15 New Zealand Defence Force personnel deployed there who were originally scheduled to pull out by May 31.

"We are proud to be part of this Australian-coordinated, regional effort where police and defence organisations from within the Pacific work together to support the region's own security needs," said New Zealand Defence Minister Andrew Little. New Zealand, Australia and other allies and friends have raised concerns about China signing a security pact with the Solomon Islands and the potential for militarisation of the region.

New Zealand leaders have repeatedly said security challenges in the region should be dealt with by those in the region. The response to the Solomon Islands has been used to highlight success.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

