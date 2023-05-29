Mega Job-fair Cum Shramik Chaupal organized in Bhopal from 27 to 29 May 2023

Left Menu

Updated: 29-05-2023 19:32 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 19:32 IST
The Mega Job-fair Cum Shramik Chaupal at Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh  was organized by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India from 27th to 29th May, 2023 in association with Department of Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment and Department of Labour, Government of Madhya Pradesh. On conclusion of the Mega Job Fair Cum Shramik Chaupal today Shri Shivaraj Singh Chauhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Shri Bhupender Yadav,Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Environment, Forest and Climate Change distributed the offer of appointment to the selected candidates.

The jobseekers and employers registered on National Career Service (NCS) portal of the Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE) participated in the event. Total 107 employers participated in the job-fair including MRF Tyres, L&T Finance, HDB Finance, LIC, Bajaj Capital, Cosmos, Suzuki Motors, Times Pro, Princeston college, Katariya Group etc The employers association such as Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Indian Staffing Federation  also supported the event. The employers offered different job roles such as Assistant Professors, Training and Placement Officer, Electrical Engineer, Web Developer, IT expert, BioMedical expert, Fitter, Turner, CNC mechanic etc. More than 3300 jobseekers participated in the job fair out of which, more than 630 jobseekers were selected on the spot by the employers. Further, more than 1000 jobseekers were shortlisted for further interview/recruitment by the employers.

The Shramik Chaupal was also organized along with Mega Job fair to sensitize workers, particularly those in unorganized sector, about Social Security/Welfare Schemes and to motivate and facilitate the workers to register under different schemes of Central and State Governments.  In this connection, stalls of eShram, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan(PM-SYM), Employers Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (BOCW), Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC), Department of Labour(Sambal) were setup at the programme venue from 27th to 29th May, 2023 to facilitate registration, awareness and grievance redressal of the workers. 

Around 2000 workers participated in the programme and registered with various welfare schemes of the Government. During the Shramik Chaupal, around 200 workers also received health check-up through ESIS. Shri Shivaraj Singh Chauhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Shri Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Environment, Forest and Climate Change also distributed certificates to eShram, PMSYM, EPFO, ESIC and other beneficiaries.

