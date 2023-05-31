Left Menu

Constable nabs armed robber on spot in Delhi's Rani Bagh

Constable Vivek of Rani Bagh police station, showing great courage and understanding, challenged the robbers who were looting a person during patrolling and caught one of them carrying a pistol, it tweeted in Hindi with the video of the incident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2023 00:05 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 00:05 IST
Constable nabs armed robber on spot in Delhi's Rani Bagh
  • Country:
  • India

A constable nabbed an armed man who was trying to flee after robbing a person of over Rs 15 lakh in northwest Delhi's Rani Bagh area, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday evening a video of which is doing rounds on social media. According to police, the victim was robbed of Rs 15,09,370. Four people on two bikes had surrounded him on a road opposite Apeejay School near Hotel Ramada and snatched his bag containing money. Constable Vivek from Rani Bagh police station, who was on his motorcycle, caught one of them identified as Amarjeet who was carrying a pistol. Amarjeet is involved in six criminal cases, including a murder in Haryana, and was on bail, a senior police officer said. Vivek said that he was on patrolling duty when he saw people gathered near the spot. According to police, when the constable stopped his bike, the robbers started running from the spot. However, one of them who was carrying a pistol stopped there. The constable followed Amarjeet who asked him not to follow him as he would shoot him, but he managed to caught the accused, they said. The Delhi Police took to Twitter and appreciated the courage showed by the constable. ''Constable Vivek of Rani Bagh police station, showing great courage and understanding, challenged the robbers who were looting a person during patrolling and caught one of them carrying a pistol,'' it tweeted in Hindi with the video of the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023