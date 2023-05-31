Left Menu

Seoul mayor apologises for confusion after North Korea emergency alert

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 31-05-2023 10:02 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 09:58 IST
Seoul mayor apologises for confusion after North Korea emergency alert
Oh Se-hoon Image Credit: Wikipedia
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon apologised for confusion caused by the city's emergency alert sent out on Wednesday but defended the decision to do so.

The Seoul government sent out the mobile alert telling people in the city to prepare to evacuate following the satellite launch by North Korea. Oh said while the alert might have been an overreaction, it was not a mistake despite the safety ministry saying the alert was sent out in error.

