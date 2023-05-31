Left Menu

10 IEDs found in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 31-05-2023 10:15 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 10:13 IST
10 IEDs found in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ten Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) were found in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Wednesday.

While six IEDs were found in the forest near Tumbahaka village in Tonto police station area, a 5 kg explosive was found at a forest near Chota Kuira in Goilkera police station area, they said.

All the IEDs were defused by the bomb disposal squad at the spot, they added.

The IEDs were found by the security forces on Tuesday during a combing operation in the area.

Eight people have been killed and 20 others injured since January in IEDs planted by Naxals, targetting security forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023