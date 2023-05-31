Chemical tanker hits roadside eatery in Rajasthan; 2 men burnt alive
Two men were burnt alive when a tanker carrying chemical hit a roadside eatery and caught fire in Rajasthans Barmer district, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the tanker driver, Nimbaram, lost control over the vehicle and hit the dhaba. The tanker caught fire and the driver was trapped inside the vehicle.
- Country:
- India
Two men were burnt alive when a tanker carrying chemical hit a roadside eatery and caught fire in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place Tuesday night on a highway under the Sindhari police station area. According to police, the tanker driver, Nimbaram, lost control over the vehicle and hit the 'dhaba'. ''The tanker caught fire and the driver was trapped inside the vehicle. Unfortunately, Bhanwararam, who ran the hotel, also got trapped and was killed,'' SHO, Sindhari, Surendra Kumar said. He said the flames could be doused in the early hours of Wednesday. Two other shops adjacent to the dhaba also got damaged in the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhanwararam
- Barmer district
- Rajasthan
- Sindhari
- Surendra Kumar
- Nimbaram
ALSO READ
Truck driver killed as vehicle falls off bridge in Rajasthan
Luminous Power Technologies hosts a mega meet with Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur
Any leader who believes in BJP ideology can join us, says Union minister amid Rajasthan Cong tussle
Homoeopathic dispensaries to be opened at 225 block headquarters in Rajasthan
Two labourers die while cleaning tank at oil factory in Rajasthan's Ranpur