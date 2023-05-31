Left Menu

Chemical tanker hits roadside eatery in Rajasthan; 2 men burnt alive

Two men were burnt alive when a tanker carrying chemical hit a roadside eatery and caught fire in Rajasthans Barmer district, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the tanker driver, Nimbaram, lost control over the vehicle and hit the dhaba. The tanker caught fire and the driver was trapped inside the vehicle.

Chemical tanker hits roadside eatery in Rajasthan; 2 men burnt alive
Two men were burnt alive when a tanker carrying chemical hit a roadside eatery and caught fire in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place Tuesday night on a highway under the Sindhari police station area. According to police, the tanker driver, Nimbaram, lost control over the vehicle and hit the 'dhaba'. ''The tanker caught fire and the driver was trapped inside the vehicle. Unfortunately, Bhanwararam, who ran the hotel, also got trapped and was killed,'' SHO, Sindhari, Surendra Kumar said. He said the flames could be doused in the early hours of Wednesday. Two other shops adjacent to the dhaba also got damaged in the incident.

