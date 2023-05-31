Left Menu

UN court issuing appeal ruling in long-running trial of 2 Serbs accused of crimes in Balkan wars

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 31-05-2023 13:12 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 13:09 IST
UN court issuing appeal ruling in long-running trial of 2 Serbs accused of crimes in Balkan wars
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Two allies of late Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic convicted of aiding and abetting murder and other crimes committed by Serb paramilitaries in a Bosnian town in 1992 are set to hear the results of their appeal on Wednesday, 20 years after they were first indicted by a United Nations court.

The decision by the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals in the retrial of Jovica Stanisic and Franko Simatovic brings to an end the longest-running war crimes prosecution dating back to the Balkan wars of the early 1990s.

The length of the case underscores the complexity of successfully proving war crimes in international courts, amid international calls for perpetrators of atrocities during the current war in Ukraine to be brought to justice.

Stanisic, a former head of Serbia's State Security Service, and Simatovic, a senior intelligence operative with the service, are the only Serbian officials to have been convicted by a UN court of involvement in crimes in Bosnia.

Milosevic was put on trial for his alleged involvement in fomenting the bloody conflicts that erupted as Yugoslavia crumbled but he died in his cell in 2006 before verdicts could be reached.

Stanisic and Simatovic initially were acquitted a decade ago by the UN's Yugoslav war crimes tribunal but an appeals chamber later ordered a retrial.

That case was heard by the residual mechanism that deals with unresolved cases from the Yugoslav and Rwanda tribunals.

Mechanism judges convicted the two Serbs in 2021 of involvement in crimes as paramilitaries overran the Bosnian town of Bosanski Samac in April 1992.

But the judges cleared them, citing a lack of evidence, of similar crimes in other towns and villages in Bosnia and Croatia. They were each sentenced to 12 years imprisonment.

“The trial chamber is satisfied that the accused provided practical assistance which had a substantial effect on the commission of the crimes of murder, forcible displacement and persecution committed in Bosanski Samac and were aware that their acts assisted in their commission,” Presiding Judge Burton Hall said when convicting Stanisic and Simatovic in 2021.

Both the defendants and prosecutors appealed.

At a hearing in January, Stanisic's lawyer, Wayne Jordash, told judges his client was “a bit player.'' He was, Jordash argued, ''barely involved at all.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023