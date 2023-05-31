Sex racket busted in Hamirpur; 3 arrested

The Himachal Pradesh police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a flesh trade racket operating in Nadaun town of Hamirpur district with the arrest of three people. A hotel owner, a woman agent and a driver were arrested Tuesday night, and three girls from Punjab were rescued, Superintendent of Police, Hamirpur, Aakriti Sharma said. According to police, the woman from Bhadoli area of Kangra district was running the racket for the last many years and was on the radar of securitymen. Following a tip-off, a policeman posing as a customer reached the hotel and busted the racket.

