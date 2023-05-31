Left Menu

Sex racket busted in Hamirpur; 3 arrested

The Himachal Pradesh police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a flesh trade racket operating in Nadaun town of Hamirpur district with the arrest of three people. According to police, the woman from Bhadoli area of Kangra district was running the racket for the last many years and was on the radar of securitymen.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 31-05-2023 15:59 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 15:55 IST
Sex racket busted in Hamirpur; 3 arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a flesh trade racket operating in Nadaun town of Hamirpur district with the arrest of three people. A hotel owner, a woman agent and a driver were arrested Tuesday night, and three girls from Punjab were rescued, Superintendent of Police, Hamirpur, Aakriti Sharma said. According to police, the woman from Bhadoli area of Kangra district was running the racket for the last many years and was on the radar of securitymen. Following a tip-off, a policeman posing as a customer reached the hotel and busted the racket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023