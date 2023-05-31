Left Menu

Drugs-on-cruise bribery case: hearing on pre-arrest bail of accused adjourned to June 6

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 17:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A court here on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on an anticipatory bail plea of Sanville alias Sam D'Souza, an accused in a case related to the alleged demand of bribe to let off Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in a `drugs case', to June 6. The special court for the Central Bureau of Investigation cases also said it will consider D'Souza's prayer for interim protection from arrest at the next hearing.

As the matter came up for hearing, D'Souza's lawyer filed an application for adjournment, seeking time for arguments. The court allowed the request and posted the matter on June 6. Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede is one of the accused in the case. D'Souza sought anticipatory bail days after the Bombay High Court refused to grant him interim protection from any coercive action like arrest while hearing his petition seeking quashing of the FIR against him.

The CBI recently registered an FIR against Wankhede and four others for allegedly seeking Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan for not framing up his son in the alleged seizure of drugs from the cruise ship Cordelia here in October 2021.

D'Souza was accused of facilitating the deal.

On a complaint by the NCB, the CBI registered the FIR for alleged criminal conspiracy and extortion besides provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3, 2021, after a raid on Cordelia. He was granted bail by the High Court after three weeks as the NCB failed to substantiate its charges against him.

