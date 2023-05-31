Left Menu

Police raid premises of drug peddlers in J-K's Samba, recover Rs 3 lakh

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-05-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 18:56 IST
Police raid premises of drug peddlers in J-K's Samba, recover Rs 3 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Wednesday conducted raids on the premises of suspected drug peddlers at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district and recovered around Rs 3 lakh cash, officials said.

Nine mobile phones were also recovered from a hideout of a heroin supplier at infamous 'Chitta' hotspot in Balol Khad in the Bari Brahmana area, they said.

Police teams conducted raids at suspected hideouts of heroin suppliers in the presence of the executive magistrate. During the course of searches, police detected a pit and found Rs 3 lakh there, the officials said.

Three heroin suppliers, including two women, were booked in this connection, they said.

As many as 42 narco-suppliers, including five women, have been arrested in the past four months here, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023