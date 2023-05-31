Left Menu

Moldova says Europe summit signals unity in face of Russia's war

She said an agreement on mobile phone roaming from Jan. 1, 2024 had been signed with visiting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. More than 40 European leaders are set to meet at a castle deep in Moldovan wine country on Thursday in a show of support for the former Soviet republic that applied to join the European Union after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 22:12 IST
Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Wednesday a summit of European leaders hosted by her country this week would send an unwavering message of peace and condemnation of Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. She said an agreement on mobile phone roaming from Jan. 1, 2024 had been signed with visiting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

More than 40 European leaders are set to meet at a castle deep in Moldovan wine country on Thursday in a show of support for the former Soviet republic that applied to join the European Union after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. "The second meeting of the European Political Community is proof of the growing unity on the continent," Sandu told a joint press conference with von der Leyen.

"... this event is a strong confirmation of our unwavering commitment to peace, a firm condemnation of the Russian invasion, constant solidarity with Ukraine and a demonstration of support for Moldova," Sandu said. Moldova, like Ukraine, applied to join the EU last year shortly after the Russian invasion which sent streams of Ukrainian refugees into Moldova and has hit the economy.

The pro-Western government, which accused Russia of plotting its downfall earlier this year, said it plans to use the summit to showcase reforms and convince leaders to open EU accession talks as soon as possible. Von der Leyen said Moldova was making clear progress as it seeks EU membership.

"It is amazing to see that despite all the pressure, Moldova is advancing rapidly and with great quality," she said. The EU will "significantly increase" its delegation in Chisinau to support further reforms, she added.

Moscow has had hundreds of peacekeepers and troops in the breakaway region of Transdniestria in Moldova's east since a war between pro-Russian separatists and government forces following the 1991 Soviet break-up. Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said at another press conference that Russia had aimed for 30 years to support separatism in Transdniestria, to illegally maintain troops there and to impose embargoes on Moldovan exports.

"These actions and policies of Russia towards Moldova have failed. Moldova has chosen the path of EU integration," he said. (Additional reporting by Bart Meijer, Writing by Tom Balmforth, Editing by Timothy Heritage and Grant McCool)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

