Indonesia, Malaysia freeze trade talks with EU over palm oil - FT

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 22:20 IST
Indonesia and Malaysia said they will delay trade talks with the European Union (EU) while they seek fairer treatment for small palm oil producers, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof said the EU's recently adopted law banning the import of products that come from land cleared of forests was "punitive and unfair treatment towards us and to smallholders in particular", the report added.

