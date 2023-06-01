Left Menu

3 police personnel injured in gunfight with suspected Kuki militants in Manipur

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 01-06-2023 09:46 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 09:32 IST
3 police personnel injured in gunfight with suspected Kuki militants in Manipur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three police personnel were injured in a gunfight with suspected Kuki militants in Manipur's Bishnupur district, officials said on Thursday.

The gunfight took place at Tangjeng under the Kumbi police station on Wednesday night, they said.

The injured police personnel have been admitted to an Imphal hospital, they added.

''Heavy exchange of fire has also been reported from Chanung in Imphal East district. We have not got any casualty report from there yet,'' a senior official told PTI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said here that the government is committed to restore peace in Manipur and ensuring an early return of all internally displaced people back to their homes.

Meeting victims from both Meitei and Kuki communities in relief camps in the state, he assured them of security and said the government's focus is to ensure their safe return home.

Shah said, ''We are committed to restoring peace in Manipur as early as possible and ensuring their (refugees) return to their homes.'' Ethnic clashes broke out in the state nearly a month ago after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

After a relative lull for over a fortnight, the state witnessed a sudden spurt in clashes and gunfight between militants and security forces on Sunday.

So far, over 80 people have been killed in the violence, according to officials.

The army and police forces are conducting state-wide search operations for hidden arms caches.

Surveillance by drones and deployment of security forces also continues, said officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023