Argentina's candidate wins vote to lead UN weather agency
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 01-06-2023 14:50 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 14:47 IST
Argentina's Celeste Saulo was appointed to head the U.N. weather agency on Thursday, said a World Meteorological Organization (WMO) spokesperson, beating three other candidates, including one from China.
Saulo is a vice president of the Geneva-based organisation and director of Argentina's meteorological service, the WMO website shows.
She obtained the required two-thirds majority from countries in the first round of voting, the WMO spokesperson said.
