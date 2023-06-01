Ukraine wants 'clear' decision on NATO future at July summit - Zelenskiy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday Kyiv wanted to receive a "clear" decision on its future in the NATO military alliance when the bloc's leaders meet in Vilnius in July.
At a summit of over 40 European leaders in Moldova, he also called for a coalition of powers to supply Patriot air defence systems and fighter jets to Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia and wants to join the NATO military alliance.
