Pakistan Army says 2 soldiers killed in militant attack near border with Iran

At least two Pakistani soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire when militants attacked a security post near the country's border with Iran on Thursday, the military said.

A group of terrorists targeted the security forces' Singwan post in Balochistan's Kech district, but they were pushed back as soldiers responded, the military's media wing in a statement.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The military launched a search operation and Iranian authorities were also alerted to watch for the assailants trying to escape, the statement said.

''Security Forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace and stability all along the borders in Balochistan,'' the ISPR statement added.

Last month, five Iranian border guards were killed in a clash with an unknown armed group near the Pakistani border. Militants often target Pakistani and Iranian border guards in the region.

Separatist groups in the resource-rich Balochistan have waged an insurgency for more than two decades, demanding independence from Pakistan.

