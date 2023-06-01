Kashmiri activist Waqar Bhatti booked for remarks against Bageshwar Baba

Kashmiri activist Waqar Bhatti has been booked by Jammu Police on charges of outraging religious feelings of people of a particular community, an officer said on Thursday.

Waqar was booked under section 295 A on the complaint of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal Chief of J&K unit, Rakesh Kumar, who alleged Bhatti made derogatory remarks against Bageshwar Dham Baba Dheerandra Shastri.

''An FIR has been lodged against Bhatti under section 295 A,'' Station House officer (SHO), Neeraj Choudhary told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)