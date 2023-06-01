Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain on U.S. debt bill passage, Fed pause talk

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker also said on Wednesday that for now he was inclined to support a "skip" in rate hikes. More closely watched employment data is due this week, with the ADP survey out later in the day, followed by the monthly non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 16:40 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 16:40 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain on U.S. debt bill passage, Fed pause talk

Global shares rose on Thursday as traders pared back expectations of a U.S. rate hike this month and were relieved by the passage through the U.S. House of Representatives of a bill to suspend the federal debt ceiling.

A divided House passed a bill to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling - and avert a catastrophic default - with majority support from both Democrats and Republicans, stoking optimism that it can move through the Senate before the weekend. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8% after closing at a two-month low in the previous session. U.S. S&P 500 e-Mini futures were 0.3% higher.

The U.S. legislation in essence temporarily removes the federal government's borrowing limit through Jan. 1, 2025. The timeline allows President Joe Biden and Congress to set aside the politically risky issue until after the November 2024 presidential election. "It's very hard to believe this isn't going to be even more of a formality in the Senate," said Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in almost 50 countries, added 0.3%. Also bolstering the mood were U.S. Federal Reserve officials including governor and vice chair nominee Philip Jefferson pointing to a rate hike "skip" at the Fed's June 13-14 policy meeting. The comments saw the dollar dip to a one-week low versus the yen before it added 0.2%, while Treasury yields edged up from nearly two-week lows.

"The market at the moment is also really focused on broad macro trends, such as options for tapers by central banks," said Sandrine Perret, a portfolio manager at Unigestion. "We are not there yet, but closer to it." Earlier, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares gained as much as 0.8% before giving up about half of its gains, rebounding after touching the lowest level since March 22 in the previous session.

A surprise swing to growth for Chinese factory activity had also provided a lift to sentiment, in a rare recent positive sign for the country's post-pandemic recovery. HIKE SKIP?

Money markets currently lay about 38% odds for a hike from the Fed on June 14, swinging back from about 70% earlier on Wednesday, after some unexpectedly hot jobs numbers. However, shortly after, the Fed's Jefferson said skipping a rate hike in two weeks would provide policymakers time to see more data before making a decision. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker also said on Wednesday that for now he was inclined to support a "skip" in rate hikes.

More closely watched employment data is due this week, with the ADP survey out later in the day, followed by the monthly non-farm payrolls report on Friday. "It's been a fairly strong retracement in terms of the market's expectations for the June meeting, and it's come contrary to the data," said Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG Markets.

The euro steadied on Thursday near a two-month low after data showed euro zone inflation eased more than expected last month. The euro flattened at $1.0690, towards Wednesday's two-month low of $1.0635. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields edged up to 3.6829%, after dipping to 3.6140% overnight for the first time since May 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023