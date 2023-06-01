Man held for throttling wife to death for 'refusing sex'

A man in his mid-20s was arrested here for allegedly murdering his wife for ''refusing to have sex'' with him, just a month after she delivered their second child, police said on Wednesday.

The murder took place on May 20, and police cracked the case 10 days later. When the police thoroughly interrogated him, he confessed to the crime, the police said, adding that the post-mortem report confirmed the cause of death. According to the police, the woman had delivered their second child just one month ago when on the night of May 20, the man tried to have sex with her but she refused. He reportedly became angered over it and strangled her to death. The accused then panicked and informed his relatives. They took the woman to a hospital but doctors there declared her brought dead. The woman's father filed a complaint with police, who during preliminary investigations found some nail marks on the woman's throat and picked up the man and interrogated him, a police official at Saidabad Police Station said. During his interrogation, the man confessed that he had killed his wife after she ''refused sex'' with him, the official said. The post-mortem report also confirmed the cause of death after which the accused was arrested and sent to jail, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)