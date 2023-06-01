Left Menu

Gujarat: Three with links to Lawrence Bishnoi gang held with mephedrone worth Rs 17.6 lakh

PTI | Surendranagar | Updated: 01-06-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 19:09 IST
Three persons were arrested in Surendranagar city in Gujarat on Thursday allegedly with mephedrone worth Rs 17.6 lakh, a police official said.

Two of them have cash rewards of Rs 25,000 each on their heads in neighbouring Rajasthan and the trio reportedly works for Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Superintendent of Police Haresh Dudhat said.

''Acting on a tip off, Akshay Delu, Ankit Kakar and Vikarmsinh Jadeja were held from a residential apartment with 176 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 17.6 lakh. Delu and Kakar are wanted in Rajasthan police in attempt to murder and extortion cases and have cash reward of Rs 25,000 on their heads,'' the SP said.

Five mobile phones and Wifi equipment have been seized from them, he added.

