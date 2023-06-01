Left Menu

Lebanese tribunal accuses Hezbollah, Amal members of killing UN peacekeeper - source

(Adds background after first paragraph) BEIRUT, June 1 (Reuters) - A Lebanese military tribunal has formally accused five members of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement of killing an Irish UNIFIL officer in 2022, a senior Lebanese judicial source told Reuters on Thursday.

A Lebanese military tribunal has formally accused five members of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement of killing an Irish UNIFIL officer in 2022, a senior Lebanese judicial source told Reuters on Thursday. Private Sean Rooney, 23, was killed on Dec 15 in the first fatal attack on U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon since 2015.

The judicial source said the military tribunal judge accused the five people of conducting a criminal act that led to Rooney's killing and to the attempted murder of three other soldiers. One person of the accused five is detained, while four are still at large.

Seven people including the accused five were already accused by Lebanon's judiciary in January but this new accusation identifies them as members of Hezbollah and Amal Movement.

