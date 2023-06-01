Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh taxes and excise department revenue rises 13 per cent

The Himachal Pradesh tax department has collected Rs 1,004 crore in the current fiscal year till May 31 against Rs 890 crore collected during the corresponding period in the last financial year, registering a growth of 13 per cent, officials said.The department is continuously monitoring the speedy scrutiny of returns, timely completion of GST audits and capacity building of the tax officers to improve GST collection, said Yunus, commissioner, State Taxes and Excise, in a release issued here.The department has targeted verifications of 13 lakh e-way bills during the current financial year.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 01-06-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 20:37 IST
Himachal Pradesh taxes and excise department revenue rises 13 per cent

The Himachal Pradesh tax department has collected Rs 1,004 crore in the current fiscal year till May 31 against Rs 890 crore collected during the corresponding period in the last financial year, registering a growth of 13 per cent, officials said.

The department is continuously monitoring the speedy scrutiny of returns, timely completion of GST audits and capacity building of the tax officers to improve GST collection, said Yunus, commissioner, State Taxes and Excise, in a release issued here.

The department has targeted verifications of 13 lakh e-way bills during the current financial year. The department officers in the first two months of the current financial year verified 1.85 lakh e-way bills and collected a penalty of Rs 92 lakh from violators, he said.

He also informed that the department detected several non-existing registrations in the past few months. A two months long Pan-India special drive against fraudulent GST registration was initiated on May 15, 2023.

The objective of the campaign is to uncover fraudulent GST registrations and track to prevent false input tax credit (ITC) claims.

In the first phase of the campaign, the department has identified eight fake firms out of 129 under suspicion.

The department had earlier inspected a few firms suspected to be involved in passing on fraudulent input tax credit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023