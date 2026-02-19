Left Menu

Chhattisgarh High Court Reduces Sentence in 2004 Rape Case

The Chhattisgarh High Court reduced Vasudeo Gond's seven-year sentence to three years and six months for attempted rape due to insufficient evidence of full penetration. Despite contradictory testimonies and partial medical evidence, the court concluded that the act constituted an attempted rape under Indian law.

Updated: 19-02-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 00:00 IST
The Chhattisgarh High Court has significantly reduced the sentence of Vasudeo Gond, who was previously convicted of rape in 2004. Initially handed a seven-year sentence, Gond's term has been diminished to three years and six months, as the evidence failed to unequivocally prove full rape.

Justice Narendra Kumar Vyas noted the necessity of proving some form of penetration to substantiate charges of rape. While medical examinations revealed partial penetration, they did not conclusively support full penetration, leading to the revised conviction for attempted rape.

Gond, who was convicted under sections 376(1) and 342 of the IPC, is now additionally convicted under Section 511. Ordered to surrender within two months, his bail was cancelled, marking a turning point in this long-standing case.

