Dutch want to buy dozens more Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine -ANP agency

The Netherlands wants to buy dozens more Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine, the Dutch press agency ANP reported on Thursday, citing sources.

It said the Dutch government wants to purchase the tanks from a Swiss company, which would require permission from the Swiss government.

The Dutch defence ministry declined to comment. Prime Minister Mark Rutte's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

