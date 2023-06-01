Wanted in Model Jail tiffin bomb case, Khalistani terrorist declared proclaimed offender

A special NIA court in Chandigarh has declared a wanted member of the proscribed terror group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), who is currently based in Germany, a proclaimed offender in the Model Jail tiffin bomb case of April 2022, an official said.

The official said Jaswinder Singh, alias ''Multani'', of Mansoorpur-Mukerian village in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district has been identified as the mastermind behind planting the IED bomb outside the wall of Model Jail, Burail, Chandigarh, with the intention of spreading terror and causing violence.

Multani has been declared a proclaimed offender under section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), a federal agency spokesperson said.

The tiffin bomb, along with a detonator, was found in a black bag outside the jail on April 22 last year.

The spokesperson said, ''Multani is currently based in Germany and has a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him.'' The NIA court issued the NBW on January 5. The National Investigation Agency has also declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh and issued a lookout circular against him.

The tiffin bomb case was originally registered against unknown persons by the Chandigarh Police under the Explosive Substances Act. The NIA subsequently take over the case in May 2022 and re-registered it with additional provisions under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

''Investigations by the NIA revealed that Multani had masterminded the crime from Germany. He was in touch with pro-Khalistan operatives based in India, Pakistan and other countries, and was using them to promote violence and terror,'' the spokesperson said.

The official said investigations revealed that Multani was identifying, recruiting, motivating and radicalising the youths of Punjab through social media.

''He was also sending or raising funds and coordinating the movement of arms and ammunition, as well as explosives from Pakistan into India,'' the spokesperson said.

