Left Menu

Cop injured in knife attack in Delhi's Moti Nagar

An assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police was allegedly attacked with a knife by a man here late Thursday, officials said.Deputy Commissioner of Police west Vichitra Veer said the attacker has been identified and efforts are on to nab him.ASI Vikram Singh was manning a picket under the Zakhira flyover in west Delhis Moti Nagar area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2023 11:44 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 11:42 IST
Cop injured in knife attack in Delhi's Moti Nagar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police was allegedly attacked with a knife by a man here late Thursday, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said the attacker has been identified and efforts are on to nab him.

ASI Vikram Singh was manning a picket under the Zakhira flyover in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area. At around 1 am, he stopped a man who was ''acting suspicious'', an official said.

While the man was being frisked, he attacked Singh with a knife injuring his right hand. The ASI was taken to a hospital and is under treatment, Veer said.

An FIR under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023