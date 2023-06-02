Cop injured in knife attack in Delhi's Moti Nagar
An assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police was allegedly attacked with a knife by a man here late Thursday, officials said.Deputy Commissioner of Police west Vichitra Veer said the attacker has been identified and efforts are on to nab him.ASI Vikram Singh was manning a picket under the Zakhira flyover in west Delhis Moti Nagar area.
An assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police was allegedly attacked with a knife by a man here late Thursday, officials said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said the attacker has been identified and efforts are on to nab him.
ASI Vikram Singh was manning a picket under the Zakhira flyover in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area. At around 1 am, he stopped a man who was ''acting suspicious'', an official said.
While the man was being frisked, he attacked Singh with a knife injuring his right hand. The ASI was taken to a hospital and is under treatment, Veer said.
An FIR under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, the DCP said.
