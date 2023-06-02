Woman pradhan dies after consuming poison in HP

A woman pradhan of Baloh gram panchayat here committed suicide by allegedly consuming some poisonous substance at her house, police said on Friday. Santhosh Kumari, 50, died at Tanda Medical College on Thursday, they said. No suicide note has been recovered, a police officer said. According to police, the woman was taken to Hamirpur medical college by her relatives after her condition deteriorated Thursday night. She was later referred to Tanda Medical College where she died during treatment. Efforts are on to find out the reason behind the victim's extreme act, they added.

