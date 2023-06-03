Left Menu

1 killed, 3 taken ill after mound of earth collapses on them in UP's Kaushambi

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 03-06-2023 08:18 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 08:18 IST
A 40-year-old woman was killed and three others were taken ill as a mound of earth they were digging for household work collapsed on them in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred within the Kokhraj police station limits, they added.

Natthi Devi (40) and three other women hailing from Kasia Pashchim village had gone to fetch mud from outside the village on Friday for painting a house when the mound they were digging collapsed on them, Kokhraj Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Kumar Maurya said.

The villagers present nearby rushed to the spot and informed the police, who with the help of the villagers pulled all four out of the debris, but by then Natthi Devi (40) had died, the officer said.

The three other women have been admitted to a private hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

