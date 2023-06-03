Left Menu

Maha: Member of gang that terrorised people in Nalasopara held; pistol, bullet recovered

Police have arrested a man from Nalasopara in Maharashtras Palghar district and seized from him a pistol and a live bullet, an official said on Saturday. The accused, who was arrested on Friday, is one of the 10 members of a gang that terrorised people of a locality by wielding firearms in broad daylight last month, he said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 03-06-2023 09:58 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 09:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police have arrested a man from Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district and seized from him a pistol and a live bullet, an official said on Saturday. The accused, who was arrested on Friday, is one of the 10 members of a gang that terrorised people of a locality by wielding firearms in broad daylight last month, he said. ''The gang members had also attacked some people at that time. Following the incident, an offence was registered at Pelhar police station against the unidentified gang members under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act and launched a search,'' senior inspector Pramod Badakh said.

The police finally nabbed the first accused from Vakanpada in Nalasopara. He is being interrogated, the official said.

