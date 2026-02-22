Left Menu

Maharashtra's Mass Singing Event: Honoring Guru Tegh Bahadur

Over 51 lakh students and 1.5 lakh teachers in Maharashtra's Konkan region will participate in a mass singing event to commemorate Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary. The initiative, involving 20,000 institutions, aims to foster national unity. An exam on the Guru's life will also be held.

In a bid to honor the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, more than 51 lakh students and 1.5 lakh teachers in Maharashtra's Konkan region are set to participate in a mass singing event. This initiative, involving around 20,000 educational institutions, aims to promote national integration and social harmony among young minds.

Konkan divisional commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi expressed that the event would impart valuable lessons of national unity to the new generation through this patriotic activity. The event is not just about singing; it also includes an optional competitive examination focusing on the life and bravery of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Set as a precursor to the 'Shahidi Samagam' program scheduled for February 28 and March 1 at Ove Maidan in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, the mass singing initiative underscores the region's effort to instill a sense of unity and historical awareness among the youth.

