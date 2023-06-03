Left Menu

Slain gangster's aide among 2 nabbed for making extortion calls to Rajasthan MLAs

The Rajasthan Police has arrested two men, including a gangsters aide, for being involved in making threatening calls to lawmakers from Ladnun and Ratangarh and seeking Rs 2 crore in extortion.

Slain gangster's aide among 2 nabbed for making extortion calls to Rajasthan MLAs
The Rajasthan Police has arrested two men, including a gangster's aide, for being involved in making threatening calls to lawmakers from Ladnun and Ratangarh and seeking Rs 2 crore in extortion.

One of the accused was arrested Friday when he returned from Kuwait, Nagaur Superintendent of Police Ramamurthy Joshi said. According to police, Ladnun MLA Mukesh Bhakar and Ratangarh MLA Abhinesh Mehrishi had on April 3 on April 12 received an extortion call for Rs 2 crore each.

In the wake of the incident, a special team was formed under Additional Superintendent of Police Vimal Singh. Joshi in a statement said police on the basis of technical evidence found that the internet call received by the MLAs was made from abroad. They subsequently identified the caller as one Pawan Godara.

On Friday, a police team arrested Pawan Godara from the Delhi airport upon his return from Kuwait. Later, the racket's mastermind, Sanjay Chaudhary, too was nabbed.

According to police, Godara follows slain gangster Raju Thehat on Facebook and had made the calls at the behest of Thehat's aide Sanjay Chaudhary.

