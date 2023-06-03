Dalit man killed `for celebrating Ambedkar birth anniversary' in Maharashtra's Nanded

Seven people have been arrested in Maharashtra's Nanded district for allegedly killing a 24-year-old Dalit man for celebrating Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Bondhar Haveli village two days ago, said an official of Nanded Police. The deceased was identified as Akshay Bhalerao.

Bhalerao was passing by on Thursday evening when the accused were celebrating the wedding of a man from a so-called upper caste community and some of them were carrying swords, the police official said.

On seeing Bhalerao and his brother Akash, one of them allegedly said `these people should be killed for celebrating Bhim Jayanti (Ambedkar's birth anniversary which falls on April 14) in the village,' the official said.

It led to a heated exchange during which Akshay Bhalerao was beaten up and stabbed to death, the official said.

His brother was also beaten up.

Akshay Bhalerao was taken to a nearby hospital but he was declared dead before admission.

A First Information Report was registered under the Indian Penal Code for murder, attempt to murder, rioting and assault as well as under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and seven accused were arrested, the official said.

Further probe was on, he added.

