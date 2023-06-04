Six PLFI ultras arrested in Jharkhand's Khunti district

Six ultras of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), a splinter group of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) were arrested with weapons in two separate operations in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Sunday.

Two PLFI members were arrested from Burju Rui Tola area on Friday evening, where they had come to collect levy, while four others were arrested from a forest area near Tuyu village, Khunti Superintendent of Police (SP) Aman Kumar said. The two PLFI members arrested from Burju Rui Tola area were identified as Sanjay Mundari, 32, and AC Ramay, 28. Four cartridges, PLFI slips, two mobile phones and a motorcycle were seized from their possession. The four others arrested were identified as Ajay Dhan alias Soma Dhan, Chandan Horo, Jatru Herenj and Mani Munda. Police seized one country-made rifle, one country-made pistol, one country made carbine, nine cartridges, three mobile phones and 10 slips of the organisation from their possession.

The SP said that as many as 10 PLFI members have been arrested in past 72 hours during anti-Maoist operation from different locations of the district. Earlier, four ultras of the banned organisation had been arrested with weapons from Regde forest on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)