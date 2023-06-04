Left Menu

Six PLFI ultras arrested in Jharkhand's Khunti district

Six ultras of the banned Peoples Liberation Front of India PLFI, a splinter group of the outlawed CPI Maoist were arrested with weapons in two separate operations in Jharkhands Khunti district, police said on Sunday.Two PLFI members were arrested from Burju Rui Tola area on Friday evening, where they had come to collect levy, while four others were arrested from a forest area near Tuyu village, Khunti Superintendent of Police SP Aman Kumar said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-06-2023 09:05 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 09:05 IST
Six PLFI ultras arrested in Jharkhand's Khunti district
  • Country:
  • India

Six ultras of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), a splinter group of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) were arrested with weapons in two separate operations in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Sunday.

Two PLFI members were arrested from Burju Rui Tola area on Friday evening, where they had come to collect levy, while four others were arrested from a forest area near Tuyu village, Khunti Superintendent of Police (SP) Aman Kumar said. The two PLFI members arrested from Burju Rui Tola area were identified as Sanjay Mundari, 32, and AC Ramay, 28. Four cartridges, PLFI slips, two mobile phones and a motorcycle were seized from their possession. The four others arrested were identified as Ajay Dhan alias Soma Dhan, Chandan Horo, Jatru Herenj and Mani Munda. Police seized one country-made rifle, one country-made pistol, one country made carbine, nine cartridges, three mobile phones and 10 slips of the organisation from their possession.

The SP said that as many as 10 PLFI members have been arrested in past 72 hours during anti-Maoist operation from different locations of the district. Earlier, four ultras of the banned organisation had been arrested with weapons from Regde forest on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
3
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023