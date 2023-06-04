UP Police arrests 4 Bangladeshi nationals for staying illegally in Meerut

Left Menu

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested four Bangladeshi nationals here for posing as Indian citizens with fake documents, officials said on Sunday.Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan said the Meerut unit of the Anti-Terrorism Squad ATS received information about the presence of some suspicious people in Kharkhoda.Inspector Dharmendra Singh Yadav, in-charge of the ATS Field Unit, Meerut, and his team arrested Sojib Khan, Mohd.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 04-06-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 22:06 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested four Bangladeshi nationals here for posing as Indian citizens with fake documents, officials said on Sunday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said the Meerut unit of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) received information about the presence of some suspicious people in Kharkhoda.

Inspector Dharmendra Singh Yadav, in-charge of the ATS Field Unit, Meerut, and his team arrested Sojib Khan, Mohd. Montu Khan, Mohd. Majidul Khan and Mozzem Khan from the Hapur-Meerut Road in Dhirkheda on Saturday.

According to police, four fake Aadhaar cards, five ATM and two PAN cards, and two bank passbooks were seized from them.

A case was registered under the Foreigners Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code, they said, adding that those arrested worked at a shoe factory in a village in Kharkhoda district.

