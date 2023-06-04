Left Menu

Raj: 2 arrested for robbing jeweller in Mumbai by posing as Delhi Crime Branch officers

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-06-2023 23:58 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 23:58 IST
Raj: 2 arrested for robbing jeweller in Mumbai by posing as Delhi Crime Branch officers
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Police has arrested two men accused of robbing a jeweller in Mumbai by posing as Delhi Crime Branch officers, and recovered diamond jewellery, gold biscuits and Rs 18 lakh from the vehicle they were travelling, officials said.

Mahendra and Manoj were nabbed near Derajsar on the Rajasar-Bikaner road, they said.

Police said Mahendra told them that he along with his accomplices Kishan Nath, Manoj and Ashok posed as Delhi Crime Branch officers to rob Hariram.

Jewellery worth about Rs 1.10 crore, one kg gold biscuits and Rs 18 lakh in cash have been recovered, they said.

They had robbed Hariram of Rs 27 lakh, 20 gold biscuits weighing two kg (worth around Rs 1.10 crore) and 15 pieces of diamond jewelery (worth Rs 1.25 crore), police said. They said that a case was registered at Sion police station in Mumbai and the total loot amount was put at Rs 2.62 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
3
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023