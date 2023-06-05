Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

A sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. on Sunday was caused by an authorized Pentagon flight, the Annapolis Maryland Office of Emergency Management said.

Residents of Washington, D.C. reported on Twitter that they heard a large boom or explosion, with some saying it shook walls. Some people said they heard the noise as far away as northern Virginia and Maryland. Fire department and homeland security officials in Washington said they had no reports of any incidents.

"There is no threat at this time," the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management said on Twitter. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Cessna aircraft crashed into mountainous terrain in southwest Virginia around the time the sonic boom was heard in the capital.

Reuters was not able to immediately confirm whether the sonic boom and the crash of the light aircraft were related. Cessna's Citation carries 7 to 12 passengers and has a range of up to 3,500 nautical miles, depending on the model, according to the Cessna website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)