Left Menu

Indian-American dies in an attempt to rescue son from water at a beach in California

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 05-06-2023 16:04 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 15:51 IST
Indian-American dies in an attempt to rescue son from water at a beach in California
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

An Indian-American has lost his life while rescuing his 12-year-old son at a beach in the US state of California, a report said.

Multiple agencies were dispatched to Panther State Beach in Santa Cruz County just after 6 pm last Monday when Srinivasa Murthy Jonnalagadda entered the water to rescue his minor son who was unable to get out of the water, California Fire said on Twitter.

Jonnalagadda, who did not know how to swim, managed to rescue his son but was then dragged by the riptide into deeper waters and drowned as his family helplessly bore witness.

He was then boarded onto a California Highway Patrol helicopter and taken to the Stanford Hospital where he died later, FOX KTVU reported.

Another man, who helped Jonnalagadda rescue his son, however, got out of the water on his own without any injuries, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023