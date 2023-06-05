ED summons West Bengal Law Minister in coal pilferage case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday summoned West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak, asking him to appear before it in New Delhi on June 19 in connection with their probe into the coal pilferage case, a senior official said. Ghatak, a TMC MLA from Asansol Uttar, has already appeared before the agency twice for questioning in the case.
''He has been evading appearing before our officers asking for more time,'' the ED officer said. The CBI has also raided properties linked to Ghatak in connection with the case.
