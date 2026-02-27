Left Menu

Bomb Hoax Sweeps West Bengal: Post and Passport Offices Targeted

West Bengal's post and passport offices received bomb threat emails prompting evacuations and police searches. These hoaxes have disrupted services with no explosives found. Recent threats included a warning of an explosion as a 'test' passed off for real. Over four days, government offices have been consistently targeted.

  • Country:
  • India

Several post offices and accompanying passport offices in various districts of West Bengal were evacuated on Friday after receiving bomb threat emails. This latest incident follows a series of similar hoaxes received over previous days, officials confirmed.

The threatening emails affected districts including Hooghly, Paschim Bardhaman, Bankura, and Howrah, causing significant disruption. Security forces conducted rigorous searches, but no suspicious items were found at any location, underscoring the hoax nature of these threats.

Authorities had already been on high alert after earlier threats were proven false earlier in the week, suggesting that the recent alerts were mere tests. The situation underscores the intensifying pressures on local enforcement to address these security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

